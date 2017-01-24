UP Polls: BJP releases third list of candidates, Swami Prasad Maurya gets ticket from Padrauna

Swami Prasad Maurya, who defected to BJP from Bahujan Samaj Party, has been fielded from Kushinagar’s Padrauna contituency. (IE)

Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday announced its third list of candidates for upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Swami Prasad Maurya, who defected to BJP from Bahujan Samaj Party, has been fielded from Kushinagar’s Padrauna contituency. Surya Pratap Shahi, another party heavyweight, has been fielded from Deoria’s Pathardeva constituency.

Earlier on Monday, the saffron party has given a ticket to Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj, who will be contesting from the crucial Noida assembly constituency. Another top politician, former senior Congress leader and now BJP member, Rita Bahuguna will contest from Lucknow Cantt, Siddharth Nath Singh to contest from Allahabad West, and Garima Singh will contest from Amethi.

