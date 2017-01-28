UP Polls: 80 candidates in fray for 6 assembly seats in Muzaffarnagar

As many as 80 people are contesting Assembly elections from six constituencies of Muzaffarnagar district. (Reuters)

As many as 80 people are contesting Assembly elections from six constituencies of Muzaffarnagar district. Sixteen candidates are in fray from Muzaffarnagar constituency, 14 in Miranpur, 15 in Budhana, 10 in Charthawal, 15 in Khatoli and 10 in Purqazi in the district after 11 candidates withdrew their nomination papers.

In Muzaffarnagar, SP candidate Gaurav Swaroop, BJP candidate Kapil Dev, BSP candidate Rakesh Sharma and RLD candidate Payal Mahaswatri and 12 others are contesting elections. Mahaswatri is the wife of inter-state gangster Sanjiv alias Jeeva, is accused of murdering BJP MLAs Kirashnanand Rai and Brahm Dutt Dwivedi and is presently lodged at the Mainpuri District Jail.

Meanwhile district authorities have established 1,819 polling centres and identified 156 as sensitive. One magistrate in every 156 polling centre would be posted to ensure fair and free elections which will be held in first phase on February 11. More than 19 lakh voters will use their franchise in the district.