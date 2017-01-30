UP Polls 2017: BJP MLA Suresh Rana shocks, says ‘If I win, will impose curfew in Kairana, Deoband, Moradabad’

In a provocative speech by BJP MLA Suresh Rana during an election public meeting on Saturday, said “I will impose curfew in Kairana, Deoband, Moradabad if I win the polls.” (ANI)

In a provocative speech by BJP MLA Suresh Rana during an election public meeting, said “I will impose curfew in Kairana, Deoband, Moradabad if I win the polls.” Rana who is the party’s candidate from Thana Bhawan in the forthcoming elections, said that his victory would lead to curfews in Muslim-dominated areas like Deoband and Moradabad. Interestingly, Rana who is also the UP BJP vice-president, is named in cases related to the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013 as well.

#WATCH: BJP MLA Suresh Rana says that if he wins, curfew will be imposed in Kairana, Deoband and Moradabad. pic.twitter.com/YYlsv0fxTm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 30, 2017

The video that shows Rana addressing a BJP booth sammelan in Thana Bhawan area of Shamli district drew a lot of attention of the people online. As per Indian Express, Rana was quoted as saying, “Yadi maidan maar liya to Kairana, Deoband, Moradabad mein curfew lag jayega mitron…. ki Suresh Rana phir jeet ke aa gaya… isliye keh raha ki March 11 ka din hoga… Bharat Mata ki Jai ka naara lagate hue Shamli se Thana Bhawan tak juloos niklega (If Suresh Rana wins the polls again, curfew will be imposed in Kairana, Deoband and Moradabad. March 11 will be the date and a procession will move from Shamli to Thana Bhawan with slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai).” Rana also asked the people to vote and said that if he doesn’t win, his defeat would be celebrated in Deoband and Moradabad.

Though when he was asked for the clarification on his statement, he said that he did not make any controversial remark and it wasn’t against any religion. He claimed that a large number of people had migrated from Kairana, Deoband and Moradabad and other areas due to fear of the hooligans. He asserted that if he wins and the BJP comes to power in the state, then those hooligans who had forced people to migrate from these areas, will have to move from the same place

Meanwhile, reacting to the controversial statement by Rana, Rajendra Chaudhary, member of the Samajwadi Party, warned Rana on Monday and said that BJP leaders must stay in their limits, else, democracy has the power to defeat them.

Thana Bhawan election is scheduled for February 11 which is the first phase of UP polls. The results will be announced on March 11.