‘UP ko ye saath pasand hai’, Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance slogan to be formally declared on January 29

Congress and Samajwadi Party alliance for UP Elections 2017.

UP Elections 2017: The slogan for the mahagathbandhan of Samajwadi Party and Congress in Uttar Pradesh will soon be formally declared on January 29 in the state capital Lucknow. The slogan for the alliance will ‘UP ko ye saath pasand hai’. After days of debating, the two parties finally agreed on sharing seats for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017, where Congress will contest on 105 seats and SP on 298 seats under CM Akhilesh Yadav.

Rahul Gandhi will meet Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav on January 29 in Lucknow. The slogan will also be declared on the same day.

Earlier today, Chief Minster Akhilesh Yadav in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has appealed for the postponement of the Union Budget as it will deprive the state of some schemes that could help the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The voting will begin on the five states from February 4 and will end on March 8. The results for all states will be shared on March 11. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present his fourth annual budget on February 1, 2017.