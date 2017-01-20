UP Elections: Samajwadi Party releases candidates list, Shivpal Yadav gets Jaswantnagar ticket

Samajwadi Party.

UP Elections: Estranged uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav has made it to list of 191 candidates which were released earlier today by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for the upcoming UP assembly elections. The family feud did not get in the way of Shivpal Yadav in getting a ticket. The party is looking forward to contest over 300 out of UP’s 403 seats. The announcement about the party’s tie-up with Congress has not been made yet but is expected very soon. The party has also declared that there will be no alliance with Ajit Singh’s Rastriya Lok Dal (RLD).

In the earlist list released by Mulayam Singh Yadav, most of the CM’s key aides were left out but the new one includes all including Atul Pradhan and Arvind Singh Gope.