UP elections: Samajwadi Party, Congress forge alliance, say will keep ‘communal forces’ at bay

UP PCC chief Raj Babbar hoped the SP-Congress alliance will reap a bumper electoral harvest in the state and fulfill aspirations of all sections of the society. (ANI)

The Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party and Congress will be jointly contesting all the 403 Assembly seats in the Uttar Pradesh elections and have highlighted the fact that it was a pressing need to prevent ‘communal forces’ from coming to power. At the joint meeting state Samajwadi Party chief Naresh Uttam and UP PCC president Raj Babbar indicated that they have come together to ensure the government of Akhilesh Yadav stays in power for another term. The two parties said SP will contest 298 of the 403 seats and Congress the remaining 105. Naresh Uttam said, “SP and Congress have forged an alliance and will contest UP assembly polls together.” On his part Congress leader Raj Babbar hoped the SP-Congress alliance will reap a bumper electoral harvest in the state and fulfill aspirations of all sections of the society.

That the parties have come together on the same platform today itself became clear when Babbar said that a ‘Common Minimum Programme’ will be drafted within a week. The talk of a tie-up had been going on for several weeks but a tussle for seats had delayed a formal announcement. It took the personal intervention of Congress President Sonia Gandhi to cement the tie-up after both parties failed to agree on a number of issues. This has been cleared today and both the parties will now thrash out the issues they will go to the people with during campaigning.

Samajwadi Party releases list of 77 candidates for Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh #UPElection2017 pic.twitter.com/5kJqXHG8au — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 22, 2017

Senior Congress leader and Sonia Gandhi aide Ahmed Patel had earlier tweeted about who all was involved in the decision-making process: “Discussion was at highest level- CM (UP), GS I/C & Priyanka Gandhi.”

The alliance almost became a non-starter after the seat sharing numbers were revealed by SP. Akhilesh Yadav led party had offered some 80-90 seats while Congress wanted more – according to reports Congress wanted as many as 120 seats. The final division was announced today.

That things almost came to breaking point was made clear by senior SP leader Naresh Agarwal who indicated the chances of inking an alliance was “almost over” due to the “stubborn” attitude of Congress.

The final hard bargaining by Congress eventually got them 105 after Akhilesh Yadav gave his assent, but not before they had threatened they would not forge a common front with SP.