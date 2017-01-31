UP elections: ‘Netaji’ would be respected the most, if Samajwadi Party forms government, says Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh stated that Netaji will be the happiest if their party forms government once again. (ANI)

Ahead of the assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today said that if the Samajwadi Party gets elected to form the government in the state, party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav (Netaji) will be respected the most. Addressing a rally at Jalesar, in Etah district of the state, Akhilesh further stated that Netaji will be the happiest if their party forms government once again.

The UP CM also targetted the Bharatiya Janata Party, and claimed that the saffron party has copied SP’s manifesto which has been verified by senior journalists as well. Taking a jibe at BJP, he said, “Tell me where is achey din. People died while standing in the queues and Centre has taken Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 rupee note.”

Earlier on January 29, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav in their maiden outing in Lucknow shared tight hugs and warm handshake besides donning same coloured jackets. Gandhi dominated the interaction comparing the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and Congress with the confluence of the rivers of Ganga and Yamuna that join at ‘sangam’ to form the river Saraswati.

Declaring that their combined objective was to “defeat the fascist forces,” respond to “politics of hate” and counter divisive ideology, the two leaders said that the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance would usher in a “storm of development”.

Both leaders resorted to symbolism to drive home their point. Gandhi said he shared both a “personal and political relationship” with Akhilesh and their coming together was akin to the “meeting of the Ganga and Yamuna at the Sangam.” Akhilesh, in turn, pronounced that they were “two wheels of the cycle.”

The leaders also released the joint campaign slogan ‘UP koh yeh saath pasand hai’ (UP relishes this alliance). Uttar Pradesh will be voting for a new state assembly in a seven-phase election between February 11 and March 8. Out of the 403 assembly seats, the Congress will be contesting in 105 seats and the Samajwadi Party will field its candidates in rest of the 298 seats.

(With inputs from agencies)