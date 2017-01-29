UP Elections: Mayawati’s BSP a hidden partner of Congress-Samajwadi Party, says Kalraj Mishra

Kalraj Mishra said, “The way Rahul ji was praising Mayawati I feel that BSP is also a hidden partner of this alliance.” (ANI)

Union Minister for MSME Kalraj Mishra took a dig at Congress alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP) for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Sunday soon after the conclusion of the joint press conference of Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow. The minister pointed the statement of Rahul Gandhi in which he said that he “respects Maywati”. Referring to the statement, Kalraj Mishra said that he feels that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was also a hidden partner of the Congress-SP alliance.

Talking to news agency ANI, Kalraj Mishra said, “The way Rahul ji was praising Mayawati I feel that BSP is also a hidden partner of this alliance.” Earlier, answering a question in the first joint press conference after Congress-SP alliance for UP elections, where Congress Vice president Rahul Gandhi and SP President Akhilesh Yadav came together, Gandhi said, “I personally respect Mayawati, though BSP ruled in Uttar Pradesh and made some mistakes, but my respect for her is intact.” While lashing out on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rahul Gandhi again showed “respect” for BSP chief by saying. “BJP’s ideology is dangerous to people, Mayawati’s ideology is not dangerous. I respect her and Kanshi Ram.”

#WATCH: Rahul Gandhi reacts to question by ANI on BJP’s remark against SP-Congress alliance, says it is not BJP’s alliance it is ours pic.twitter.com/kmRpG6sJ0p — ANI (@ANI_news) January 29, 2017

On the occasion, with Akhilesh by his side, Rahul Gandhi invokes Ganga-Yamuna, says ‘milan’ will lead to a ‘Saraswati of progress’. On Sunday, both the party leaders got together for a rally before their road show in the state. As per sources, the roadshow will begin from the GPO Park and will go through the Mayfair roundabout to Lalbagh, Novelty roundabout and then weave its way to Qaiserbagh through Muslim dominated areas like Aminabad and old city. Later Gandhi and Yadav will go to Nakkhas, Chowk, Ghantaghar where the road show will conclude. Police have made security arrangements made for the high-profile road show. Uttar Pradesh will be voting for a new state assembly in a seven-phase elections, with voting itself to begin on February 11 and concludes on March 8.