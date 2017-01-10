UP elections: BJP’s Keshav Maurya send warning to Mulayam, Akhilesh, says BJP will bag 40% Yadav votes

Keshav Maurya. (ANI)

Keshav Maurya, the state president of BJP in Uttar Pradesh foresees BJP winning at least 40% of the ‘Yadav’ votes in the upcoming UP Legislative assembly elections. According to him, Mulayam Singh Yadav and his family shouldn’t consider Yadavs their ‘jaagir’ (fiefdom). He was present in Delhi to attend the national executive meeting of BJP. Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, “Mulayam Singh, Akhilesh aur Shivpal Yadav ko Yadavon ko apni jaagir nahi samajhna chahiye.” (Mulayam, Akhilesh and Shivpal Yadav shouldn’t consider Yadavs as their estate.)

The UP BJP president is confident of his party winning the UP Assembly elections as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has rapidly lost ground since 2012, whereas the Samajwadi Party (SP) is going through turbulent times owing to the ongoing family battle. Maurya said, “We are confident that at least 300 MLAs from the BJP will reach Lucknow this time.”

You may also like to watch this video:

Stressing on his point, he said, the Samajwadi Party isn’t the party of the Yadavs but a party which is governed and captured by Saifai’s family. He added, “The BSP chief has done nothing for the improvement of the lives of Dalits and OBCs while the Samajwadi Party has done nothing even for Yadavs.”

He continued, “You will see Sabka saath, sabka vikas in the real sense. We will follow this motto announced by Modiji at every level. It will reflect in ticket distribution as well.” However, traditionally, ticket distribution by the BJP shows upper-caste dominance with a meagre representation of Muslims and Yadavs.

Keshav Maurya is projected as a key contender for the chief minister post if BJP wins. On being asked about a CM candidate, he said the time isn’t appropriate to name one person as every individual in BJP is working hard to achieve victory. On further being asked about his chances as CM-elect, he said, “The decision will be taken by our leaders at the appropriate time.”