UP elections: BJP fields expelled leader Dayashankar Singh’s wife Swati Singh from Sarojini Nagar

Swati Singh is a debutant in politics and came in news when BSP leaders raised ‘obscene slogans’ against Dayashankar’s daughter, sister and herself during aprotest in Lucknow. (PTI)

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has today announced the candidature of the state president of the party’s Mahila Morcha, Swati Singh. Swati, the wife of expelled BJP leader Dayashankar Singh will be contesting the elections from Sarojini Nagar seat of the Lucknow district.

Dayashankar came under heated controversy in July last year after he compared Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati to a prostitute. Following his comments, he was expelled from the party for six years and was also removed from the post of state vice-president.

However, Swati Singh is a debutant in politics and came in news when BSP leaders raised ‘obscene slogans’ against Dayashankar’s daughter, sister and herself during aprotest in Lucknow. Later Swati filed police complaints against Mayawati and other BSP leaders like Naseemuddin Siddiqui and Ram Achal Rajbhar. She was appointed as the party’s Mahila Morcha president last year.

Also Watch:



BJP UP chief KP Maurya confirmed the candidature of Swati and said, “Swati Singh (BJP leader and wife of expelled BJP leader Dayashankar Singh) to contest from Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar.”

Following FIR lodged by BSP leader complaining the remarks made by him, Dayashankar had been in jail till he got bailby a local court in Mau in August. He and Swati then conducted several meetings with claims that actual obscene remarks were made by BSP leaders against his family members.