UP elections: Amidst reports of fallout, Congress leaders don’t rule out alliance with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party

Ghulam Nabi Azad was questioned and he replied saying that everything will be known about the alliance by next morning.(Reuters)

In a major development,Congress State President Raj Babbar was heard saying that there is no barrier in the discussions when asked about SP-Cong alliance. In this regard when Ghulam Nabi Azad was questioned, he replied saying that everything will be known about the alliance by next morning. Amongest the rumours of a fallout, the reaction of the Congress ministers did not dismiss the party alliance.

According to the trending updates, Samajwadi Party and Congress alliance took a backseat following an issue over the seat sharing. Samajwadi Party had offered 99 seats whereas Congress wanted 115 seats. According to Samajwadi Party sources. In a Congress Central Election Committee meeting on 21 January, 140 seats fro the first and the second phase was cleared.

Naresh Agarwal of Samajwadi Party told ANI earlier that the proposed ‘gathbandhan’ is almost on the verge of breaking following the demands of Congress for higher number of seats. Naresh in his statement added that the party cannot contest election in less then 300 seats but Congress was not meant on listening.

Both BSP Chief and BJP had taken a dig on SP over the alliance claiming it to be a political bankruptcy in Uttar Pradesh. BJP claiming itself to be more progressive said that the people are fed up of the lawlessness.

Amongest this political chaos Uttar Pradesh goes into the polls on February 11.