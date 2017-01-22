Akhilesh Yadav announces Samajwadi Party manifesto; 10 key takeaways

After days of much-awaited Samajwadi Party- Congress alliance negotiation, the tie-up between the two parties has finally been sealed on Sunday morning. (Source: ANI)

After days of much-awaited Samajwadi Party- Congress alliance negotiation, the tie-up between the two parties has finally been sealed on Sunday morning. The Congress party will be allotted 105 seats in the upcoming elections. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and SP president Akhilesh Yadav will officially release his party’s manifesto for the upcoming polls very soon, but during his speech in Lucknow today, he has shared a glimpse of the manifesto. Here are key takeaways from his speech:

i. We will be giving Rs 1000 as pension to 1 crore people. Poor people will be given free wheat and rice: Akhilesh Yadav

ii. People with an annual income less than 1.5 lakh will get free medical facilities.

iii. Poor women will get 50 per cent concession on state roadways bus fares and hostels for working women will be made.

iv. Special plan and policies for farmers along with a Kisan Kosh (treasury) will be initiated for the farmers

v. We will provide smartphones to the students; 1 cr 40 lakh students are registered for the facility, said Akhilesh Yadav.

vii. Samajwadi People will carry forward balanced development that took place in state in the past , said the UP Chief Minister.

viii. Electrification of every village in the state. Also, children from the economically weaker sections in primary schools will be given 1 litre ghee and milk powder on a monthly basis.

ix. Free pressure cookers for poor women and free laptops will be given to the students.

x. Praising his party for the quick development of the state’s Metro network, Akhilesh said that the next state budget may be presented from inside a Metro train.