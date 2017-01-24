UP Elections 2017: Robert Vadra lauds Congress-Samajwadi Party ‘grand alliance’; wishes Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav

Terming the pre-poll pact between as ‘grand alliance’, he said Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will work in tandem for betterment of the state. (Indian Express image)

UP Elections 2017: Days after Priyanka Gandhi played an ‘active role’ in putting together an alliance between Congress and Samajwadi Party, party chief Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra on Tuesday lauded the pre-poll pact before the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. “The alliance between Congress & SP is not only an alliance between two parties, its an alliance between two young & dynamic leaders- Rahul Gandhi & Akhilesh Yadav,” Vadra said in a facebook post. Terming the pre-poll pact between as ‘grand alliance’, he said Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will work in tandem for betterment of the state. “My best wishes to them for the upcoming UP Elections. I am sure that under their dynamic leadership, UP will shine & become extremely progressive. Both youth icons will bring forth immense energy, brilliant ideas & implementation to transform UP into a world class state. Congratulations on the grand alliance!!,” Vadra said in the post.

Earlier, SP and Congress had sealed a pre-poll pact to contest the UP assembly elections, ending days of suspense and feverish parleys, with compulsions of realpolitik forcing the two parties to come together to thwart BJP’s attempt to storm back to power after 15 years.

Check out Robert Vadra’s Facebook post

The alliance, which at one stage looked doomed with both sides driving a hard bargain, was announced by the chiefs of the state units of the two parties who declared while SP will have the lion’s share of 298 of 403 seats, Congress willl contest the remaining 105.

UP PCC chief Raj Babbar hoped the SP-Congress alliance will reap a bumper electoral harvest in the state and fulfil aspriations of all sections of the society. He said a Common Minimum Programme will be drafted within a week of the alliance coming to power.

He said the idea was to “uproot communal BJP” and make UP a leading state by removing both BJP and Mayawati’s BSP. Babbar said Congress has accepted SP’s offer of 105 seats keeping in mind the prevailing situation in the country and also the atmosophere in the state.

Azad, Congress general secretary incharge of UP, too said Priyanka, who had hitherto limited herself to Amethi and Rae Bareli parliamentary seats represented by her brother Rahul and mother Sonia respectively, played a major role in identifying the seats to be contested by the party and in alliance talks.

(With PTI inputs)