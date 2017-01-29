UP elections 2017: Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav press conference LIVE; Congress-SP look to corner BJP

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are around the corner and this would be the first outing of the two leaders after the alliance between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party was announced. (ANI)

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will jointly address a press conference at 1 pm on Sunday after which they will take out a road show in the state. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are around the corner and this would be the first outing of the two leaders after the alliance between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party was announced. As per sources, the roadshow will begin from the GPO Park and will go through the Mayfair roundabout to Lalbagh, Novelty roundabout and then weave its way to Qaiserbagh through Muslim dominated areas like Aminabad and old city. Later Gandhi and Yadav will go to Nakkhas, Chowk, Ghantaghar where the road show will conclude. Police have made security arrangements made for the high-profile road show. Uttar Pradesh will be voting for a new state assembly in a seven-phase elections, with voting itself to begin on February 11 and concludes on March 8. Here are the live updates of the Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav press conference:

11:55 AM: Preparations underway for UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s joint press conference in Lucknow

(Source: ANI)

(Source: ANI)

Uttar Pradesh to go on polls between February 11 to March 8 in seven-phases.