UP elections 2017: Priyanka, Dimple to campaign together as women take centre stage

Amidst the controversy circling around who wins the Samajwadi Party symbol in the battle between Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is reportedly called for a meeting to identify the seats that would be given to Congress. If reports are to be believed, the much talked about SP-Congress alliance has taken place. According to IE, Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh Yadav, and Priyanka Gandhi is to play larger roles in the campaign for the upcoming elections. The demand for Priyanka Gandhi to campaign outside the Congress fortress of Rae Bareli and Amethi has been going for very long time from within the grand old party. According to reports, even the SP leaders have called for Dimple to campaign outside her constituency of Kannauj.

If certain sources are to be believed, both the women leaders had already met during the winter session of the parliament. The role of a star campaigner would be a major promotion for Dimple, who in 2009 had not even been considered as a serious candidate and had lost to Raj Babbar, current Congress state president. Although, as time wnet by and her presence in the UP political scene started becoming prominent, Dimple won the 2014 polls in kannauj in a closely contested battle against the BJP, in the midst of the Modi wave. Although, even as an MP she has stayed away from most of the major activities of the party.

Brijal Sonkal, SP MP from Mehnagar said that the party was excited to see Dimple and Priyanka campaign together. He was of the opinion that Dimple’s behaviour was attractive to both rural and urban women. Although Sonkar accepted that the politics in Indian states was still male dominated, he said that he was 65 and had no qulams about letting his daughter and grandchildren take up capable roles. It has to be noted that Dimple had caugfht public atention for the first time in 2014 when she had raied the topic of women empowerment in the parliament. Dimple has been reaisng the topics of various women related issues such as nutrition, the health of women and children, sanitary napkins and has played an important role in the structure of the ‘Hausala Nutrition project’ for pregnant women and malnourished children and ‘Disha’, a project for sanitary napkins.