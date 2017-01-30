UP elections 2017: Mulayam Singh Yadav asks SP workers to file nominations against Congress candidates

Earlier yesterday, Mulayam spoke to reporters and said that he would not campaign for the SP-Congress alliance as he was completely against it. (Reuters)

Former Samajwadi Party President and Yadav family patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday directed his party workers to file nominations against the Congress candidates in 105 assembly constituencies. According to India Today, Mulayam has been disapproving of the mega-alliance between the Congress and Samajwadi Party. Earlier yesterday, Mulayam spoke to reporters and said that he would not campaign for the SP-Congress alliance as he was completely against it. This came on the same day when SP supremo and UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and Congress VP Rahul Gandhi were to address their first joint press conference in Lucknow.

Mulayam had earlier rejected the possibility of an alliance between Congress and SP. He had said that Congress had ruled the country for a very long time and his party had always fought against the grand old party. Yadav had said that the SP was capable of contesting elections on its won as it had done so many times in the past and won with a majority. It has to be remembered that following a brutal public fight with his son and UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam had lost the right to the SP after the Election Commission had ruled in favour of the latter.

Mulayam Singh Yadav had then submitted a list if 38 candidates to his son had chosen not to field separate nominees. Hence, this comes as a shock to the SP-Congress alliance which is already in for a tough fight against the Bhartiya Janata Party riding on the Modi-wave. SP’s forces have been divided since the Yadav family feud necessitating an alliance with the Congress. Meanwhile, the BJP has called the SP-Congress alliance unbalanced and backed Mulayam Singh Yadav. BJP leader Mahesh Sharma spoke to reporters and asked UP CM Akhilesh Yadav to explain the tie up. “Question should be asked to Akhilesh Yadav as to what is the reason behind the alliance with a party which has lost its grounds not only in the state but the entire country,” said Mahesh Sharma.