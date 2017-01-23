UP elections 2017: Mulayam-Akhilesh tussle continues although CM’s Facebook post says otherwise

Akhilesh Yadav had to talk Mulayam out of the press conference as it would have exposed the underlying bitterness. (PTI)

Following the failure to get Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav to take the stage to unveil the SP manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, CM Akhilesh Yadav shared a photo through his Facebook account that showed the Chief Minister, his wife smiling with the party’s 77-year-old founder. State Minister, Azam Khan had earlier attempted to persuade Mulayam Singh Yadav to join Akhilesh on the stage for the introduction of the manifesto. According to NDTV, Akhilesh Yadav and his wife, Dimple had left the party office soon after releasing the manifesto had to rush back when Mulayam arrived after the event.

The family had reportedly met for over 40 minutes and were seen leaving the office together. According to reports, Mulayam was about to call a press conference of his own but stopped at the last moment. This was about to happen around the same time as the Samajwadi Party was about to announce its alliance with the Congress. Akhilesh, reports suggest, had to talk Mulayam out of the conference as it would have exposed the underlying bitterness among the Yadav family.

Earlier on January 16, the Election Commission had granted Akhilesh Yadav the use of Samajwadi Party symbol “bicycle”, allowing him to take control of the party that his father had founded as the CM had more legislators supporting him for the February-March polls if the party spilt. Since the day, while there have been internal meetings between the father and son duo, public appearances have been close to zero. It was reported that in this meetings, Mulayam had wished to include his brother Shivpal Yadav in the list of probable candidates. Although Shivpal and a few others recommended by Mulayam did make it to the list, Akhilesh Yadav make a clear point when the party nameplate, that had earlier described both Mulayam and Akhilesh as presidents, now describes the former as a “mentor”.