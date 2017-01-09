UP elections 2017: Congress writes to Election Commission to remove PM Modi posters

Congress demands the removal of PM Modi’s psoters fro petrol pumps. (PTI)

The Indian National Congress wrote to the Election Commission on Monday demanding the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s posters from petrol pumps ahead of assembly elections in 5 states. In the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, which be happening in 7 phases, beginning on February 11, 2017, force seems to be strongly in the favour of the Bhartiya Janata party. The Samajwadi Party, with all the family drama, is heading toward and major split, which means a major split in the voters over Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav.

The strongest opposiotion to the SP; Mayawati’s the Bahujan Samaj Party is also nowhere to be seen in contention for the prized seat. Meanwhile, the Congress party, led by former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit has gone on record saying that the party would not hesitate to form a coalition government with the Samajwadi party.

The ruling Samajwadi Party’s power struggle continues with president Mulayam Singh Yadav and brother Shivpal Yadav on one side having a family feud with son and CM Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav on the other. Both factions have been claiming the “cycle”. The Election Commission had granted both the sects a time limit till January 9 to submit proof of their legislative support. Meanwhile, the Congress party hopes to form an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav and go into the elections as a stronger force that they are at the present.