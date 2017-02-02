UP Elections 2017: CM Akhilesh Yadav slams Narendra Modi, says failed to deliver ‘Achhe Din’

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in a public rally in Khatauli, Muzaffarnagar on Thursday slammed PM Narendra Modi, took on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and even criticised Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s Union Budget and said that he couldn’t see the promised ‘Achhe Din’ anywhere on the horizon. (ANI)

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in a public rally in Khatauli, Muzaffarnagar on Thursday slammed PM Narendra Modi, took on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and even criticised Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s Union Budget and said that he couldn’t see the promised ‘Achhe Din’ anywhere on the horizon. Samajwadi Party President who is on a campaign trail will address six rallies today. The CM will be speaking in Budhana, Kairana, Garhmukteshwar and Chhaprauli. He is leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters to get the majority after Mulayam Singh Yadav opposed the SP-Congress alliance.

None of their budgets got people ‘achhe din’? Can’t see any: Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav #UPpolls2017 pic.twitter.com/KsxRBbeNSz — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 2, 2017

Besides Yadav, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati also was on the campaign trail today and she addressed an election rally in Bulandshahr. She also targetted the Centre and raised her concern that the central government is interfering in Muslim personal law board, triple talaq and uniform civil code.

The state is all set go on polls from February 11 to March 8, 2017, in seven phases and is witnessing regular campaigns by various political parties. In the previous election in 2012, the Samajwadi Party won a majority and formed the government in the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav.