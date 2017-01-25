UP Election: After raising Ram mandir row, state BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya does U-turn

Maurya said, “I haven’t given any such statement, all what I said got misconstrued.” (ANI)

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav took on BJP in his first rally as Samajwadi Party chief in Sultanpur, BJP hit back at the SP and claimed a big triumph saying they would win more than 300 seats. Maurya said, “Main issues for 2017 are governance, corruption. We want to weed out ‘gundagardi’ from UP,” adding, “We will win more than 300 seats, and form Govt in Uttar Pradesh.” However, it was not what UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya said about the election that caught the eye, it was his statement about Ram Mandir that again raised a controversy. According to the reports, he promised to construct the Ram mandir. “Ram Mandir humari aastha ka vishay hai, iss samay koi mudda nahin hai. Ram lala ka bhavya mandir do mahine mein nahin banne ja raha hai, ab chunaav ke baad hi banega,”ANI had quoted Maurya as saying on Tuesday. Considering the controversy it generated, Keshav Prasad Maurya, however, ruled-out he had made any such statement on Ram Mandir. He said, “I haven’t given any such statement, all what I said got misconstrued.”

I haven’t given any such statement, all what I said got misconstrued: UP BJP Chief Keshav Prasad Maurya on Ram Mandir #UPelections pic.twitter.com/EP7bez43hR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 25, 2017

Construction of Ram mandir in Ayodhya was the issue which touched people’s sentiments during the General Election 1999 and put BJP at the helm of power under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani. Since then, Ram mandir has been among the big promises of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in every election. But in last General Election of 2014, it was pronounced along with the issues of corruption and development.

Maurya’s statement came a day after when UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on BJP ahead of assembly election. Yadav in his Sultanpur rally slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘acche din’ slogan, saying “he just gave the slogan but will people just believe it? Where is achhe din (good days)?” When they (Centre) will launch their budget all the deeds SP has done will be mentioned,” he added. He also reiterated that this time Bharatiya Janata Party or no other party stands a chance like “Cyclewali” SP does in UP Assembly polls. Yadav was greeting a rally in Sultanpur on Tuesday. “For once I thought Cycle might slip out of my hands but by god’s grace and your blessings cycle has come to you again,” he added.