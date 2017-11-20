UP civic polls 2017: CM Yogi Adityanath hails rule of law, says Kairana like incidents won’t happen again

Hailing his state’s law and order situation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government was committed to establishing the rule of law. (PTI)

Hailing his state’s law and order situation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government was committed to establishing the rule of law. As per PTI reports, Adityanath said that in the current rule in UP; incidents like that of Kairana (alleged exodus of Hindus) cannot happen. “Today, there are no Kairana-like incidents happening in the state. The exodus of people, especially traders, from Kairana started after threats from criminals and mafia. No one will be allowed to take the law into their hands. No one today can dare to threaten a trader or abduct anyone,” Adityanath was quoted saying by PTI.

The chief minister was referring to the alleged exodus of Hindus from Kairana that made headlines last year when local BJP MP Hukum Singh released a list of more than 300 families who, he claimed, fled following extortion threats and violent attacks. The issue was also raised by BJP in this year’s Assembly Polls. The party had then promised to tackle the issue of exodus and violence in the state by setting up departments to prevent mass migration. “Traders who had migrated from the state following kushashan (misrule) and gundaraj , have started coming back. You can see in Kairana, Kandhala and nearby areas…. Mafia who were sheltered by the government and had taken over traders’ shops and establishments, have handed them back to the traders and moved away to escape government action,” he said. He alleged that the “previous government” used to “eulogise” elements engaged in communal violence.

As per The Indian Express, Adityanath hit out at the past Samajwadi Party and BSP governments that had made urban local bodies hotbeds of corruption. “Who doesn’t know that when the Samajwadi Party came to power in 2012, Kosi Kala here was seen burning. Kya hum bhool jayenge isko (Will we forget this)? In the past eight months, no riot took place in the state. No riot can take place. Last time, one-sided riots used to take place… loot khasot hoti thi. The honour of our daughters was played with and when they sought justice, cases were slapped on them. Who doesn’t know these wrongdoings of previous governments,” Adityanath was quoted saying by IE.