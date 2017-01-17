UP assembly elections 2017: Congress-SP alliance comes into effect after Akhilesh wins the ‘bicycle’

Reports of an alliance between both the parties had been gaining momentum in the last few weeks as the SP was going through an internal turmoil. (PTI)

Following the triumph with the “bicycle”, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party has formed an alliance with Congress for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Senior Congress leader and leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad spoke to the media on Tuesday and confirmed the alliance between the grand old party and the ruling SP in Uttar Pradesh. He said that the details of the alliance would be decided in the coming days but there would definitely be a Congress-Sp alliance under the leadership of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. When asked about the much talked about “Mahagatbandhan” Azad said that they would think about it in the days to come but as of now, the Congress-SP alliance was confirmed.

Meanwhile, Congress’ Chief Ministerial candidate and former Delhi CM Sheila Dixit said that she would like to gracefully withdraw her candidacy as tey could not have 2 CM candidates for the elections. Reports of an alliance between both the parties had been gaining momentum in the last few weeks as the SP was going through an internal turmoil. Earlier yesterday, the Congress party had hailed the election Commission’s decision to grant the “bicycle” to Akhilesh Yadav as judicious. Congres spokesperson R P N Singh had congratulated Akhilesh Yadav on being granted the party symbol to contest the elections and said that the UP CM had 90% of his legislators on his side.

There have been ongoing talks about forming a mahgatbandhan ever since Shivpal Yadav said urged the “social and secular” forces to come together and not the Bhartiya Janta Party form a government in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress though had remained tight-lipped about the alliance only giving hints to the public that such a coalition was quite a possible fo the upcoming UP elections. The grand old party seems to have found the perfect time to announce the alliance as the tide was in favour of UP CM Akhilesh Yadav.