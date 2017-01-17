UP assembly elections 2017: Akhilesh-Mulayam feud continues as Ramgopal files caveat in Supreme Court

Earlier yesterday, the Election Commission had allowed Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to walk away with the “Bicycle” for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections putting an alleged end to the Samajwadi Party’s family feud. (PTI)

Samajwadi Party’s Ramgopal Yadav filed a caveat in the Supreme Court on Tuesday stating that the apex court should not pass any order without hearing to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s group on the matter of the party symbol being granted to the CM. The caveat stated that if the aggrieved party, which happens to be Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav in this case, comes to the Supreme Court, the top court should not pass any ex parte order.

Earlier yesterday, the Election Commission had allowed Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to walk away with the “Bicycle” for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections putting an alleged end to the Samajwadi Party’s family feud. While Akhilesh camp’s top leader Ram Gopal Yadav was first to issue a statement, leaders from Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Rashtriya Janata Party followed him to extend their support. Confirming the news, Ram Gopal said that the formalities will take 2-3 days to implement after which Akhilesh will officially take over as party president. He also hinted at forming a ‘grand alliance’ with RLD and Congress. “I hope that Maha Gathbandhan takes place, however, last decision will be taken by Akhilesh Yadav,” he said. Congratulating Akhilesh, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav there is no rift in party now and all are united.

Following the triumph with the “bicycle”, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party has formed an alliance with Congress for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Senior Congress leader and leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad spoke to the media on Tuesday and confirmed the alliance between the grand old party and the ruling SP in Uttar Pradesh. He said that the details of the alliance would be decided in the coming days but there would definitely be a Congress-Sp alliance under the leadership of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. When asked about the much talked about “Mahagatbandhan” Azad said that they would think about it in the days to come but as of now, the Congress-SP alliance was confirmed. Although reports suggest that Mulayam Singh Yadav would not go to the Supreme Court to stand against the EC’s decision, such precaution by Ramgopal only goes to show that the problems between the Yadav family are yet to end and the trust issues still remain at the core of the party.