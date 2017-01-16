Truce soon Samajwadi Party? Akhilesh Yadav meets Mulayam Singh Yadav, says will fight on Netaji’s name only

Akhilesh has said that party will fight Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections under Netaji’s name only.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav straight away reached father Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence to seek his blessings after emerging victorious in Samajwadi Party battle. Moreover, Akhilesh has said that party will fight Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections under Netaji’s name only, CNN-News 18 reported. Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that a truce in the party can’t be ruled-out. Election Commission has ruled that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s camp will be given the Cycle Symbol, ANI reported. The news comes as a big shock for Mulayam Singh Yadav who have been the chief of Samajwadi Party since its inception in 1992.

Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, who played a pivotal role in the entire controversy, thanked Election Commission for its order. Confirming the news, he said that the formalities will take 2-3 days to implement. He also hinted at forming a ‘grand alliance’ with RLD and Congress.

