Tejashwi Yadav attacks Narendra Modi over Rajnath Singh’s son candidature from Noida

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections that have grabbed all eyes, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi has strengthened his ante against the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning their second list of candidates for the UP assembly polls. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Tejashwi attacked PM Modi asking that will he now place children of his leaders in UP and upset the state? The tweet was nothing but a jibe at BJP’s decision to field Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj Singh from Noida assembly constituency for the seven-phase polls in the state that is scheduled to take place on February 11, 15, 19, 23, 27, March 4 and 8.

Tejashwi along with father Lalu Prasad Yadav have been very vocal about RJD’s support to Samajwadi Party and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who would be locking horns with the BJP and BSP in triangular elections this season. Lalu Prasad was among one of the early wishers to Akhilesh Yadav, after the Election Commission allotted him the ‘Cycle’ symbol. The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief also said that he made strong efforts to make the SP-Congress alliance possible.

BJP on Sunday released its second list of 155 candidates for UP assembly poll with some prominent names including Pankaj Singh, Rita Bahuguna Joshi from Lucknow Cantt, Siddharth Nath Singh from Allahabad West and Garima Singh from Amethi.

Soon after announcing the name of the candidates, BJP leader Arun Singh said that the list represents all sections of people and the party is confident of forming a government in UP with a two-third majority. Pankaj Singh, who is also a general secretary in the party’s state unit, had missed out on becoming BJP’s nominee in previous elections. However, this time his name was doing the rounds for a number of constituencies with the party finally allotting Noida seat to him.