SP-Congress alliance proves Akhilesh Yadav can’t do it alone – despite family ‘drama’

A Samajwadi Party worker holds a toy bicycle representing the party’s symbol and a poster of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, following the Election Commission’s decision to allot the bicycle symbol in Akhilesh’s favour, outside the party’s headquarters in Lucknow on January 17, 2017. (Reuters)

Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017 is being projected as a sure-shot weapon to halt BJP’s recent victory march after demonetisation. The alliance may or may not be able to beat the saffron party which is fighting alone and banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reform initiatives in the last 2.5 years. However, there is something in the UP election matrix and alliance talks the analysts have failed to point out — that is weakening of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s appeal.

Samajwadi Party had won a majority on its own in 2012. People welcomed the promising young leader — who could have rid UP of the goondaism, corruption and launched state’s own development march. However, in five years, Akhilesh’s ‘cycle’ not only became controversial because of riots and rising incidents of crimes but also got punctured as his government limited development march to a few photo projects. Cycle couldn’t move much beyond the periphery of capital city Lucknow.

You May Also Like To Watch This

Samajwadi Party’s alliance with Rahul Gandhi’s Congress now proves Akhilesh can’t win UP on its own. Some other parties are also expected to join the two in a grand alliance. It was expected that SP would fight alone under Akhilesh after the UP CM emerged victorious in the over four-months-old family feud for power involving father Mulayam Singh Yadav, uncles Ramgopal Yadav and Shivpal Yadav and Amar Singh.

The way Mulayam fought for SP symbol with the Election Commission makes its anyone’s guess that SP family fight was futile and didn’t achieve its most rumoured objective — of projecting Akhilesh as a strong leader who can fight even against his family for the sake of people of the state.

Loha tap kundan bhaya,

Pata nhi kaun aaya kaun gaya pic.twitter.com/pe5pbtRCUe — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 2, 2017

Strong leaders emerge when they battle it out against the odds alone.SP’s proposed alliance with Congress and other parties proves that Akhilesh, like Rahul, doesn’t have it in him to battle alone.

Akhilesh could have taken a leaf out of his own father Mulayam Singh Yadav’s book. Brand ‘Mulayam’ didn’t happen in a day. He fought alone for years to set up his present political empire. In contrast, Akhilesh seems to be happy compromising the future for the short-term gain against mammoth enemy the BJP has become under Modi.

You May Also Like To Watch This

A few weeks ago, an Akhilesh’s poster in Lucknow had an interesting caption, “Loha tap kundan bhaya” (iron molten into gold). Akhilesh, however, doesn’t want to walk on fire.

UP 2017 should have been the year of Akhilesh’s glory. Even if the grand alliance wins, Akhilesh would have to live with diminished glory and compromise with the compulsions of coalition politics. Akhilesh may still manage as he has already played through the compulsions of family politics.