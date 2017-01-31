Situation of western UP similar to Kashmir on January 19, 1990, says Yogi Adityanath

BJP leader, Yogi Adityanath. Source: IE

While addressing a rally in Sahibabad on Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Yogi Adityanath recalled the situation of Kashmir 27 years ago and said, “I find western Uttar Pradesh very unsafe. We do not face any threat in the eastern part of UP because we use the language that people understand to set them straight. When I look at the democratic conditions and framework of western Uttar Pradesh I find its condition similar to the conditions of Kashmir that were on January 19, 1990… when the Hindus in Kashmir were made to collectively evacuate the state. There was mass killing, the honour of mothers and sisters were trampled upon… If there is any similar situation anywhere it is either in West Bengal or in western Uttar Pradesh. Kairana and Kandhala are examples. Is Kairana not an issue? Is Kashmir not an issue? If this country’s majority, Hindus, are tortured, is it not an issue? But if a thorn pricks the foot of someone from the minority community, it becomes an issue. This politics is strange.”

Watch the video of the rally-

#WATCH Yogi Adityanath says Western UP situation is similar to Kashmir in 1990 (Jan 30) pic.twitter.com/WLAd0WZxY6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 31, 2017

While addressing a rally in Ghaziabad, Yogi Adityanath praised US President Donald Trump and he also claimed that Trump had mentioned only two leaders during his campaign- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Valdamir Putin. He said, “Trump’s victory has given politics a new direction, a new flow. You must have seen the decision he has taken. He named Narendra Modi his political icon… In 2013, Putin was questioned over Muslims being given special rights. The issue was discussed in their Parliament… He stood up and said Russia cannot give anyone special rights as they are a minority. Whoever lives in Russia will abide by Russian laws and whoever doesn’t follow, should go where they like Shariat law. Can the Congress, SP, BSP, RLD try to show such courage? They cannot because they have turned this into a votebank.”

MLA Yogi Adityanath also applauded US President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration order that bans travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries and stressed the need for such action in India to contain terrorism.