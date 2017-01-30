Samajwadi war again: Akhilesh Yadav can’t keep wrestler Mulayam in check for long

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and newly appointed party president Akhilesh Yadav with Mulayam Singh Yadav, Dimple Yadav at party office in Lucknow. (PTI Photo)

Samajwadi family war for power in Uttar Pradesh has erupted again. In its latest edition, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has not only condemned son Akhilesh’s decision to go into an alliance with Congress but also reportedly decided to field rebel candidates against Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

Mulayam, who recently lost the fight for party symbol ‘Cycle’ to son Akhilesh, is not happy with SP-Congress alliance. Two factions — each led by Mulayam and Akhilesh respectively — had laid their claims for the party symbol in front of Election Commission. After the Election Commission decision to give the ‘Cycle’ to Akhilesh, it was expected that the family war for power would be put to rest.

However, Akhilesh’s alliance with the Congress has angered Mulayam. The SP patriarch has fought against Congress for most of his life and, certainly, he can’t appreciate such alliance at this age.

On Sunday, Mulayam had said he was against SP-Congress alliance and SP could have won the elections on its own. Mulayam had also announced he would not campaign for the alliance.

“I am against the alliance formed between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. I will never acknowledge this alliance. The Congress was in power for so long, but it did not do anything for the development of the country. I will not campaign in this election,” Mulayam told ANI.

Mulayam is also angry at Akhilesh for going against his wishes and jeopardising the chances of SP members by going into an alliance with the Congress. On Monday, India Today reported that Mulayam has asked party workers to fight against Congress’ 105 candidates in the state.

As part of the alliance, Congress can contest on 105 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Mulayam’s latest move is set to harm SP-Congress alliance, especially the Congress which wants to get back to power in the state after 27 years. Even as Akhilesh has never openly said a word against father Mulayam, the latter’s outburst against the alliance with Congress shows the UP Chief Minister can sideline the SP patriarch for some time, but can’t keep him in check for long.