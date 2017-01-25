Samajwadi Party tussle: 93 Mulayam candidates fail to find place on Akhilesh Yadav’s list

Of the names which have been announced till date, only a handful were given by the party patriarch.(PTI)

Samajwadi Party president and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav announced the names of 321 candidates of the party but missed out on 93 names that feature in the list of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. Of the names which have been announced till date, only a handful were given by the party patriarch.

The 93 candidates whose name failed to surface in the list includes gangster Atiq Ahmed from Kanpur Cantonment, gangster-turned MLA from Gyanpur seat of Bhadohi district and Amanmani son of the former minister Amarnani Tripathi. Amanmani was arrested last year on charges of murdering his wife.

Other people dropped from the list include, Minister Manpal Singh from Kasganj seat ,Vijay Kumar Mishra from Ghazipur seat and MLA from Zahoorabad seat of Ghazipur, Shabab Fatima who was sacked from his Cabinet by the Chief Minister himself.

The other candidates whose fate is yet to be decided by Akhilesh Yadav is Gayatri Prasad Prajapati,a Mulayam loyalist who is an MLA from Amethi, and QED MLA Sibgatulla Ansari from Mohammadabad seat of Ghazipur. His party had merged with Samajwadi Party when Shivpal was the state president. Mukhtar, a gangster turned MLA was jailed and has now decided to contest elections independently against Samajwadi Party nominee from Mau.

The names pushed by Mulayam which managed to make its way into CM’s list includes Sovaran Singh Yadav, who is an MLA from Karhal. Akhilesh Yadav had named his cousin Anshul Yadav earlier. Rakesh Verma was formerly made the the candidate from Ram Nagar sear of Barabanki by Mulayam Singh instead of Minister Arvind Singh Gope. Rajya Sabha MP Beni Prasad’s son Rakesh Verma was shifted back to Kaiserganj seat of Bahraich by CM. Rakesh said that he will not contest election from Kaiserganj and did not deny the rumours of joining BJP.

Akhilesh has given a ticket to Prateek’s wife Aparna Yadav who is the daughter in law of Mulayam Singh. She has been given a ticket from Lucknow Cantonment.

Another name rejected from the list is Ashish Pandey who is the son of Jai Shankar Pandey from Ayodhya instead MLA from the seat Pawan Pandey was named.He has also given a ticket to Jai Shankar from neighbouring Ambedkar Nagar district.