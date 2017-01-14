Samajwadi Party symbol feud: When Kapil Sibal and Mohan Parasaran had a face off at Election Commission

The hearing went on for four long hours and the Election Commission reserved its order at the end of it. (PTI)

Election Commission of India witnessed an interesting exchange of arguments when the body heard the much controversial Samajwadi Party’s father-son duo case. UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav’s argument over the party symbol – cycle. According to the reports, the hearing went on for four long hours and the Election Commission reserved its order at the end of it. The Mulayam-Akhilesh battle which has been going on for over a month now doesn’t seem to conclude.

What made the hearing go on for so long was the fact that the case was being fought between Kapil Sibal and Mohan Parasaran. While Kapil Sibal has served as the Additional Solicitor General of India from 1989 to 1990 and also as the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association three times from 1995-96, 1997-98 and 2001-2002. Mohan Parasaran is a Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court. Parasaran too has served as the Solicitor General of India from 2013-2014. Before serving as the Solicitor General of India, he served as the Additional Solicitor General for about nine years. Interestingly, during his tenure as the Additional Solicitor General, he had also submitted a resignation which was rejected by the then govt and was designated the Senior advocate in 2002.

You May Also Want To Watch:

Election Commission is expected to announce its verdict on the case soon.Samajwadi Party family feud because of its continuing battle has also attracted several comments from other parties, each trying to extract the most from the situation. BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadoria on Friday also said that whatever the decision of the Election Commission be, people have rejected the Samajwadi Party. In her comments she also said that Samajwadi Party has become a drama company and they have nothing to do with the administration or development.