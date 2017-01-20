Akhilesh Yadav sings a different RaGa: Is SP-Congress alliance in trouble already?

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh yadav with uncle Shivpal Singh. Source: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: The alliance between the Samajwadi Party and and Congress in Uttar Pradesh seems to be in trouble as both the parties have not been able to reach an agreement over seat sharing. Earlier today, UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav released the first list of candidates to receive the party ticket. The party also announced that they are looking forward to contest over 300 out of 403 seats in UP. While congress wants 100+ seats, SP is willing to give only 80-85 seats.

After the release of the list, SP Minister, Kironmoy Nanda in an interview with the media said, “We’ll fight on 300+ seats, number of seats to be given to Congress is subject to adjustment & discussion let alliance happen, we plan to give 54 seats to Congress may give 25-30 more to them after discussion which is around 80 or so.” After which another SP leader, Naresh Yadav said, “CM Akhilesh Yadav is looking into details of Cong alliance, he’ll take final decision. By evening things might be clear, what Kiranmoy Nanda said about Congress alliance is his personal opinion, National President Akhilesh Yadav to take final decision.”

In support of Naresh Yadav’s statement, SP leader Raghuraj Pratap Singh said, “Akhilesh Yadav will decide on Cong alliance but I personally feel our work is enough to get us complete majority.” While this was enough to speculate the trouble between the two parties, UP Congress Chief, Raj Babbar said,”Alliance should be done taking pride of workers into care. Talks are on for alliance, no obstruction so far.” While Raj Babbar left for Delhi from Lucknow with meeting the Samajwadi Party leaders, looks like SP will go alone in UP.