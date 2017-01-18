Samajwadi Party row: After tough-love ‘cycle’ lesson for Mulayam, Akhilesh Yadav says ties with father ‘unbreakable’

Supporters of the Akhilesh Yadav faction of Samajwadi Party celebrate after EC allotted ‘bicycle’

symbol to it in Mirzapur on Tuesday. (PTI)

With the Election Commission recognising Akhilesh Yadav as the national president of the Samajwadi Party and allotting the ‘bicycle’ symbol to him, the storm in the feuding party clan appears to have settled as of now. Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, along with brother Shivpal Yadav have finally accepted Akhilesh as the party supremo and decided not to challenge the EC’s order. They have also decided not to put up their own candidates in the poll fray but support Akhilesh wholeheartedly.

In fact, not only has the EC’s decision brought around the feuding Yadav family but it has also helped like-minded secular parties such as Congress and the RLD to firm up a united front in the form of a grand secular alliance or ‘Mahagathbandhan’ with the Congress and RLD.

Speaking to mediapersons, chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said that a decision on an alliance would be announced soon.

In fact, the EC’s decision has not only forced the warring Yadav family to redraw its poll strategy, but it is also forcing other parties to redraw their poll strategy, mainly because they were banking on the SP family feud in a big way while projecting their party’s candidature.

While BSP supremo and former chief minister Mayawati was projecting her party as the only force to take on the saffron brigade in the face of a weakened Samajwadi Party, the BJP on its part was seeking to capitalise by promising development and law and order.

With the Akhilesh-led SP likely to seal its alliance with the Congress, the combination is likely to become the main contender against the BJP in the coming elections in UP.

The 43-year-old chief minister has already proved his mettle at governance in the past five years and shown that development was the buzz word for him.

Armed with the EC order, Akhilesh will now be better placed to steer the party to a cleaner new image which will go down well with the people especially the young electorate.

Speaking to mediapersons, Akhilesh said he would take his father along and him, describing the ties with his father and the SP patriarch as “unbreakable”.

Stating that his priority was to form the Samajwadi Party government again in the state and that he will take everyone along with him, Akhilesh said, “I was confident that I will get cycle. Very little time is left, I will finalise the list of candidates. It’s a big responsibility and I will take everyone with us,” he said, adding, “I will take Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) along… my relation with him is unbreakable.”

However, at the time of going to the press, there were talks of Mulayam presenting Akhilesh with a list of 38 candidates that he reportedly said cannot be overlooked. Though the list conspicuously excluded Shivpal Yadav, his son, Aditya Yadav’s name is present in it.

So are several other Samajwadi leaders and ministers seen as Mulayam loyalists and earlier deemed unsuitable by the chief minister. Akhilesh Yadav has reportedly been warned that if he wants Mulayam Singh’s support, he must accept the roster.