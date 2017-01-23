Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal strikes down rumours of joining BJP; says ‘I am with Akhilesh Yadav’

Nullifying the rumours of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, Naresh Agarwal said that the news of me joining BJP is baseless, I am with Akhilesh and my aim is to finish BJP in Uttar Pradesh. (Source: IE)

Nullifying rumours of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Naresh Agarwal has confirmed that nothing as such is happening. Talking to ANI, the SP leader today said, “I am not going anywhere, I am with Akhilesh Yadav.” Further in his statement, Agarwal also said, “News of me joining BJP is baseless, I am with Akhilesh and my aim is to finish BJP in Uttar Pradesh.” Reports indicating his unhappiness with his current party for a diminished role and the lead up to the Uttar Pradesh elections were the reasons being bandied about.

News of me joining BJP is baseless, I am with Akhilesh and my aim is to finish BJP in Uttar Pradesh: Naresh Agarwal,SP — ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017

Soon after the SP made headlines by forming an alliance with Congress ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, party’s senior leader and Rajya Sabha member Naresh Chandra Agarwal was speculated to be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party camp. Earlier this month, there was some reports indicating that he may even be expelled from the party by then party President Mulayam Singh Yadav, but Agarwal rejected it. Speaking to the media, Agarwal had then said that Netaji has lost the power to expel anyone from the party as the national President is now Akhilesh Yadav. Backing up the newly elected party President, Agarwal also said that our national president is now Akhilesh.

You might also want to see this:

Agarwal had issues with Mulayam-led SP camp since the UP chief minister and Ram Gopal Yadav were expelled from the party earlier this month. Soon after Akhilesh and Ram Gopal were expelled from the party, Agarwal said that “A father who can expel his own son from the party, will surely not even think before expelling leaders like us.” In the past, Agarwal had also accused Amar Singh and Shivpal Yadav of misleading Mulayam and drifting him away from his closed ones.