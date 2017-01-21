Samajwadi Party leader Deepti Pal’s Scheduled Caste certificate rejected

Deepti Pal was elected as a member of Muzaffarnagar district panchayat last year and was also given fielded from Purkazi Assembly constituency by Samajwadi Party for the polls starting next month. (Outlook/ File photo)

A Samajwadi Party leader’s Scheduled Caste certificate was rejected by the Muzaffarnagar district authorities after documents submitted by her were found illegal following which her Assembly polls ticket was cancelled by the party. Deepti Pal was elected as a member of Muzaffarnagar district panchayat last year and was also given fielded from Purkazi Assembly constituency by Samajwadi Party for the polls starting next month.

Sadar Tehsildar Ranjit Singh told reporters today Pal was managed to get the certificate after showing herself to be from the Kori community. After a complaint was lodged against her, an inquiry was held during which it was found that the documents she had submitted to get the certificate were not authentic, he said.

You may also like to watch this:



The district authorities then withdrew her Scheduled Caste certification. Pal was also disqualified from contesting the Assembly elections as the party ticket given to her under quota stood defunct.