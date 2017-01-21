Samajwadi Party rejects Congress’ demand for more seats, alliance unlikely

Senior SP leader Naresh Aggarwal, confirming the development, said that alliance is almost broken. (Reuters)

Likely alliance between ruling Samajwadi Party and Congress might not take place as the two parties have not been able to reach any consensus over seat-sharing issue, ANI quoting sources reported on Saturday. Samajwadi Party had offered Congress 99 seats, while the grand old party was admant on a demand of 12 seats, the agency reported. Senior SP leader Naresh Aggarwal, confirming the development, said that alliance is almost broken.

“We told them that we can’t contest in less than 300 seats bt Cong ws adamant as if they are a very influential party in UP,” he said. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Raj Babbar has said that talks are still not over, final result on the alliance will be out by tomorrow morning. “Baat cheet mein kisi bhi tarah ki koi rukawat nahi hai (There are no hindrances in talks),” he said.

Samajwadi Party’s Maharastra state unit leader Abu Aazmi also said the SP had given enough space to the Congress and that before seeking more seats, the Congress should look at its “haisiyat” (real situation). Independent legislator from Kunda in Pratapgarh Raghuraj Pratao Singh aka Raja Bhaiyya also said that the SP should go it alone.

After meeting the SP mentor Mulayam Singh Yadav, Raja Bhaiyya, who is a minister in the Akhilesh Yadav cabinet, advocated that the SP should go it alone in the polls and expressed confidence that the party was in a position to form the next government on its own. “I am very confident that the SP under Akhilesh Yadav will romp home again and that there was no need to enter into an alliance with Congress,” he said.

The statements are being seen as an indication that the SP leadership was not very keen to tie up with the Congress though initially the first step was taken by it only. Akhilesh Yadav, then battling power centres in his party, had said a tie up with Congress would mean 300 plus seats for the combine.

