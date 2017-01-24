Ram temple will be built if BJP wins full majority: Keshav Prasad Maurya

His remark came after Allahabad High Court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that no fresh caste certificates are issued to those belonging to 17 Other Backward Classes (OBC) groups. (PTI)

BJP today raked up again the contentious issue of Ram Temple before the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on February 11, saying a “grand” temple will be built in Ayodhya if BJP secures an outright majority.

“Ram Mandir is a subject of faith. It is not going to be built in two months. The temple will be constructed after the elections. BJP will come to power with a full majority,” party’s Uttar Pradesh chief Keshav Prasad Maurya told reporters here.

He also hit out at Akhilesh Yadav, saying the UP chief minister is neither with Backward Classes nor Dalits, “he only betrays”.

Asked about the SP-Congress alliance, Maurya said: “SP is a sinking ship and that of Congress had sunk long back. Even if BSP joins it, they will not be able to salvage it.”

Alleging that the entire government machinery under Yadav was embroiled in corruption, he said that after coming to power, BJP will conduct a probe and if needed, “send them to jail”.

He accused the UP chief minister of cheating people and claimed there were irregularities in admissions, women safety issues were not accorded priority and dial 100, launched to improve police services, was nowhere to be found.