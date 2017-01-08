Ram Gopal Yadav says outsiders using ‘Tantra Mantra’ to defeat Akhilesh, calls Amar Singh ‘farzi’

Real SP had submitted proofs along with the affidavits to Election Commission, sent it to Netaji too but he didn’t receive,” Ram Gopal Yadav said. (PTI)

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Sunday lashed out at ‘outsiders’ for trying to defeat Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with the help of Tantra Mantra (black magic). “Ram Gopal said that some ‘Tantriks’, along with Shivpal Yadav and Amar Singh have a big role to play in the ongoing feud. “Amar Singh, Shivpal Singh Yadav, outsiders and some tantriks are misguiding Neta Ji,” he said. “Tantriks have got a big role to play in this, these are the people who have never used their brains, they are misguiding Mulayam,” he said while speaking to ABP news. “Real SP had submitted proofs along with the affidavits to Election Commission, sent it to Netaji too but he didn’t receive,” he added.

“We want them also to give all their proofs to EC soon, so that they can make a decision as soon as possible,” Ramgopal Yadav said. “These people are not letting netaji think freely for the last 1,2 years…giving him wrong information,” says Ramgopal Yadav. “The signatures of support are forged and hence their authenticity is doubtful,” Amar Singh said. “Numbers of MLAs supporting you matters when a Govt has to be formed, not for party symbol,” Amar Singh said.

Earlier in the day, Mulayam Singh had used a firm tone for Chief Minister son Akhilesh Yadav. Mulayam asserted that Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has taken the lead in family feud. Mulayam, while talking to some his supporters in Delhi, said that Akhilesh may have rebelled with him, but he is still his son, Aaj Tak reported.

He added that Akhilesh should be left with what he is doing. He said that Akhilesh is his son, and he can’t do much about what’s happening (Ab kya kare, Akhilesh hamara hi ladka hai, maar to denge nahi). As per the report, Mulayam didn’t utter a word against Akhilesh, however he offered a consolation to brother Shivpal Yadav by praising him for work as PWD minister.