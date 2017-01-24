Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj refuses to badmouth Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, says that’s ‘not my politics’

Son of Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who would be fighting his first ever Assembly elections, Pankaj Singh has today filed his nomination from Noida constituency for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. (Source: ANI)

Son of Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who would be fighting his first ever Assembly elections, Pankaj Singh has today filed his nomination from Noida constituency for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Soon after filing his nomination, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader told ANI, “Hum sirf Noida mein nahi pure UP mein kamal khilaaenge” (not just in Noida, but our party will make the ‘kamal’ bloom across Uttar Pradesh – win across the state).

Surajpur (Uttar Pradesh): Pankaj Singh files his nomination from Noida #UPElection2017

When asked by the media to share his comments on the Opposition, Pankaj said “I don’t want to badmouth Akhilesh and Rahul as this is not my politics.”

The rising son, with over 15 years of party work under his belt, is adamant about his party sweeping the UP elections. While speaking to media, he had also said that he is no less than Akhilesh Yadav or Rahul Gandhi. The young BJP leader will now make his electoral debut in the upcoming UP polls.

BJP’s general secretary while addressing over 400 party workers in Noida last week, said, “Soon, a BJP government is going to come to power. Mitron, people who were unjust to you, officials who have tortured you, who have slapped cases against you, troubled you wrongly- it is not their time but yours… which is going to come… Your and our government will come to power, a nationalist government will come to power (in the state),” reported The Indian Express.

Pankaj Singh was hopeful of fighting the 2014 national election, but the party did not select him then. He has also claimed that he was offered a BJP ticket for the 2007 UP assembly elections, but since he felt he was not ready then, he did not contest. Pankaj has worked as party’s general secretary for the state for two terms and was also in charge of the BJP’s UP youth wing.