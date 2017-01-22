Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi’s ‘attitude’ made Akhilesh Yadav delay Samajwadi Party-Congress deal?

A resurgent Akhilesh Yadav reportedly didn’t like the gesture that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi sent political lightweights such as Prashant Kishor and former IAS officer Dheeraj Srivastava for negotiations. (PTI)

An almost done-deal of Samajwadi Party and Congress alliance came to verge of collapsing in Uttar Pradesh. Here, the misreading of Akhilesh Yadav’s status by Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, was one of the prime reasons that that alliance couldn’t take place, sources told The Indian Express.

A resurgent Akhilesh Yadav reportedly didn’t like the gesture that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi sent political lightweights such as Prashant Kishor and former IAS officer Dheeraj Srivastava for negotiations. Congress’ attitude of treating Samajwadi Party like a regional player didn’t go well with top SP leadership.

As per an Indian Express source, Priyanka Gandhi had called Dimple Yadav around 1 am Friday/Saturday night. Priyanka is said to have wished to speak to Akhilesh who had switched off his phone. Akhilesh is said to have spoken with Priyanka using his wife’s phone and assured her that he would “engage” with her designated representative. While Akhilesh, the source said, was expecting a senior Congress, Priyanka only preferred to send Prashant Kishor for dialogues.

A senior SP leader, criticising Congress’ attitude, said that Akhilesh is the heavyweight only heavyweight is SP, while the grand old party doesn’t understand this. He also slammed Congress for its arrogance and lack of seriousness.

Infact, sources said Akhilesh Yadav had expected Rahul Gandhi himself to pitch-in for talks. The young SP president had even thought of a joint pc with Congress vice-president, however, latter’s attitude ended in SP’s disappointment.