Priyanka Gandhi row: Furious Robert Vadra stung by Vinay Katiyar sexist taunt, slams BJP

Earlier today, senior BJP leader Vinay Katiyar targeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by his sexist taunt while saying that "there are many other prettier campaigners than Priyanka."

By: | New Delhi | Updated: January 25, 2017 4:48 PM
robert vadra pretty lady remark, robert vadra pretty lady, priyanka gandhi pretty lady remarks, priyanka gandhi robert vadra, robert vadra priyanka gandhi Earlier today senior BJP leader Vinay Katiyar targeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by his sexist taunt while saying that “there are many other prettier campaigners than Priyanka.” (IE)

Venting out his anger, Robert Vadra has said that Vinay Katiyar’s remarks are an expose of ‘shameful mindset’. Earlier today senior BJP leader Vinay Katiyar targeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by his sexist taunt while saying that “there are many other prettier campaigners than Priyanka.” All this was just not enough so Congress leader RS Surjewala also decided to jump in the mix and said, “Atrocious remarks show petty & lowly mindset of BJP’s leadership towards women of India. PM must apologise.”

The sexist comments drew four corner criticism. Reacting to the comments, NCW Chief Lalitha Kumaramangalam said, “Men need to realise that women are not just about their looks and comparing any 2 women according to their looks is totally ridiculous & it’s not acceptable.”

Here’s what he said:

Priyanka Gandhi, too, took note of the comments and said that it attracts mindset of certain people.

While reacting to the comments earlier made by Sharad Yadav and Vinay Katiyar, TV news anchor Rajdeep Sardesai said “Some people never change” and Rahul Kanwal called today’s incident as ‘Mother of Ironies’.

 

