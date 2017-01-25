Priyanka Gandhi row: Furious Robert Vadra stung by Vinay Katiyar sexist taunt, slams BJP

Earlier today senior BJP leader Vinay Katiyar targeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by his sexist taunt while saying that “there are many other prettier campaigners than Priyanka.” (IE)

Venting out his anger, Robert Vadra has said that Vinay Katiyar's remarks are an expose of 'shameful mindset'. Earlier today senior BJP leader Vinay Katiyar targeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by his sexist taunt while saying that "there are many other prettier campaigners than Priyanka." All this was just not enough so Congress leader RS Surjewala also decided to jump in the mix and said, "Atrocious remarks show petty & lowly mindset of BJP's leadership towards women of India. PM must apologise."

The sexist comments drew four corner criticism. Reacting to the comments, NCW Chief Lalitha Kumaramangalam said, “Men need to realise that women are not just about their looks and comparing any 2 women according to their looks is totally ridiculous & it’s not acceptable.”

Here’s what he said:

#WATCH: BJP MP Vinay Katiyar’s remark on Priyanka Gandhi, says “unse jyada bohut si sundar mahilayen hai jo star campaigner hain” #UPpolls pic.twitter.com/7eo2CYUvLf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 25, 2017

Priyanka Gandhi, too, took note of the comments and said that it attracts mindset of certain people.

Kudos to Smt. Priyanka Gandhi for a befitting reply to such misogynist BJP leaders. Pl see her dignified response – pic.twitter.com/gXqhaPQh5B — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 25, 2017

While reacting to the comments earlier made by Sharad Yadav and Vinay Katiyar, TV news anchor Rajdeep Sardesai said “Some people never change” and Rahul Kanwal called today’s incident as ‘Mother of Ironies’.