PM Modi support SC/ST reservation: Ramdas Athawale

In the wake of remarks by a senior RSS functionary advocating review of reservation policy, Union minister Ramdas Athawale today said the Constitution has given reservation to SC/STs and the NDA government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi support it.

“Indian Constitution has given reservation to SC/STs. The NDA government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi support reservation. Anyone who opposes reservation to SC/STs…we are not going to accept it,” Athawale, who heads Republican Party of India (A), an NDA ally, told reporters here.

He pointed out that the Sangh has clarified that RSS publicity chief Manmohan Vaidya’s remarks on reservations is his personal opinion and said the constitutionally provided reservation should continue.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said the present reservation of 49.5 per cent should be increased to 75 per cent to enable reservations to the upper class.

“First end casteism before making any attempts to remove caste-based reservation. Parliament has to pass a bill and make new law to increase reservation by another 25 per cent. If constitutional amendment is in place there will be no problem,” he said.

Athawale said his ministry is mulling to increase inter-caste marriages encouragement money to Rs 2.50 lakh.

“I request Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to also enhance inter-caste marriages encouragement money from the current Rs 50,000 given in the state,” he said.

Vaidya had on Friday said at the Jaipur Literature Festival that even B R Ambedkar, architect of the Constitution, was not in favour of perpetual continuance of reservations, and the reservations policy should be reviewed.

However, after Vaidya’s remarks kicked up a row, the Sangh clarified that reservation as provided by the Constitution should continue and there should be no unnecessary controversy.