Over 500 ‘women-only’ polling booths in Muzaffarnagar district

The authorities in Muzaffarnagar district have established 574 polling booths meant for casting votes by women only in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls starting from February 11.

According to District Magistrate D K Singh, these booths have put up in six Assembly constituencies in the district.

The Muzaffarnagar constituency will have 165, while Budhana will have 123.

83 of these booths are in Charthawal, 90 in Purkazi, 65 in khatoli and 57 in Miranpur constituencies in the district,

Singh said. He said that more than 19.12 lakh women voters would use this facility.