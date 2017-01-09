‘No rift’ with Akhilesh Yadav, but Mulayam still wants to ride ‘Cycle’: Is it possible?

SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav with party leader Shivpal Yadav and Amar Singh arrives for a meeting with Election Commission in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Samajwadi Party’s internal fight for power doesn’t seem to be ending without a split but both camps led by Mulayam Singh Yadav and son Akhilesh Yadav respectively have kept windows for last-minute U-turn wide open. If a patch-up happens, the rumours that SP feud is a staged drama to boost Akhilesh’s image ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017 would become true.

Both camps have approached the Election Commission to stake their claims on the party symbol — ‘Cycle’. But they don’t seem to have really given up on each other. While the Akhilesh-led faction of the party has already declared Mulayam as the chief patron of the SP, Mulayam insists he continues to be the party president, and hence his claim on party symbol holds more water.

Another prominent SP leader Azam Khan today didn’t talk about the possible split in the party. All he could say was: “There is fog but not darkness.”

Mulayam also says he has no fight with Akhilesh but the latter is being misled by “one leader”, apparently Ram Gopal Yadav. “There is no problem between me and my son (Akhilesh Yadav),” ANI quoted Mulayam as saying today. This is interesting as Akhilesh also claims he has no problem with Mulayam, except that he is being misled by a person, namely Amar Singh.

Why Amar Singh matters so much for Mulayam Singh Yadav or his brother Shivpal Yadav is probably the biggest political mystery of our times. One explanation could be Amar Singh’s deal making abilities as a businessman-cum-politician. But then Mulayam and Shivpal are both seasoned politicians. Why would they need one more “deal maker” in their company? After all, politics is all about making deals of different kinds.

A video leaked by CNN-News18 today showed Shivpal as saying that Akhilesh camp moved the EC for a new election symbol (motorcycle) around a month ago. Shivpal is also heard saying in the video that the conspiracy for splitting Samajwadi Party was being shaped by Akhilesh camp under the guidance of Ram Gopal Yadav for the last one year. However, the authenticity of Shivpal’s claims cannot be established, until the party actually splits.

In a coup of sorts recently, Akhilesh took control of the party in his hands and removed uncle Shivpal as well as Amar Singh. However, Mulayam declared Akhilesh’s claim was illegal. Both camps now want to own the party symbol. Interestingly, even if the party splits or not, Mulayam would end up riding the cycle.