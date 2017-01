A group of villagers held a meeting yesterday and decided not to vote for any candidate in Thana Bhawan constituency in Shamli. (PTI)

The residents of Taharpur village in Shamli district in UP have decided not to vote for any candidate in the upcoming Assembly elections, alleging the area has been neglected and there has been to development.

A group of villagers held a meeting yesterday and decided not to vote for any candidate in Thana Bhawan constituency in Shamli.

In protest, posters have been put up on electric poles and village walls, carrying the boycott message.