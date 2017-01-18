ND Tiwari joins BJP: Family expresses shock, son Rakesh Shekhar slams Congress

“I would like to inform everyone that the family is extremely disappointed. In fact shocked, at the developments regarding N.D. Tiwari,” Tiwari said in a statement. (Source: ANI)

Manish Tiwari, nephew of ND Tiwari, has expressed over his decision to join BJP. Manish, in a conversation with ANI, claimed that his uncle has been misled by some people with “vested ineterest”. “We are shocked, I think he has been misled into joining BJP by some who have vested interests,” Manish Tiwari said. He said that his uncle might not be aware of him joining the BJP, “I am sure he(ND Tiwari) doesn’t even know he has joined the BJP. Ask him alone in a room and you will get the answer.” He also cited ND Tiwari’s old age, and said that the leader must not have given his consent in the decision, “Unki (ND Tiwari) umar ka takaza hai,aap reports dekh sakte hain unki shareerik/mansik halat sahi nahi hai,” he said.

“I would like to inform everyone that the family is extremely disappointed. In fact shocked, at the developments regarding ND Tiwari,” Manish said in a statement. He added that their family was a “longstanding Congress family of freedom fighters and we have reason to believe that Tiwariji would never desert the Congress party on his own volition”. Alleging that the decision was being forced on him, Manish Tiwari said: “We strongly believe that these decisions are being made for him, by others, keeping in mind their own interests and agendas. Either way, we members of the Tiwari family, do not endorse this move at all and see ourselves as eternally part of the Indian National Congress.”

Earlier, Rohit Shekhar, ND Tiwari’s son, have said that Congress’ didn’t give due respect to the latter. “Have you seen respect being given to my father by Congress? He’s totally forgotten,” Rohit Shekhar said.

Narayan Dutt Tiwari joined the BJP along with his son Rohit Shekhar on Wednesday, ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The only one to have been the Chief Minister of both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, ND Tiwari, 91, had also been a cabinet minister and held key portfolios.

With agency inputs