Relenting his stance, Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday said that his son Akhilesh Yadav will be the chief minister if party wins. He added that there is no question of split in party and it will go united in election campaign. “No question of the party splitting. The party is one and we will begin campaign shortly,” Mulayam Singh Yadav said.

