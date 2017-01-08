Samajwadi Party feud: Mulayam Singh Yadav trashes truce rumours, says he’s the boss, Akhilesh Yadav CM

“I am Samajwadi party chief and Akhilesh Yadav is the Chief Minister UP, Shivpal Yadav is the state President,” Mulayam Singh Yadav added.(PTI)

Trashing speculations of a truce, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday reiterated that he is still the party president and the convention called by party expelled party leader Ram Gopal Yadav was unconstitutional. He added that his son, Akhilesh Yadav is still the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. “Ram Gopal Yadav was expelled by party on December 3, party convention called by him is illegitimate,” he said. “I am Samajwadi party chief and Akhilesh Yadav is the Chief Minister UP, Shivpal Yadav is the state President,” Mulayam Singh Yadav added.

Earlier, party leader Amar Singh and Shivpal Yadav also spoke to ANI and reiterated their support to Mulayam. While Shivpal Yadav said that he is with SP chief Mulayam Singh in every situation, Amar Singh offered his resignation. “Jo bhi hoon, netaji ki wajeh se hoon. Har sthiti paristhiti mein hum netaji ke sath hain,” Shivpal Yadav said. “I am ready to quit party if it solves any problems,” Amar Singh said. Earlier senior leader Ram Gopal Yadav had lashed out at ‘outsiders’ for trying to defeat Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with the help of Tantra Mantra (black magic).

“Ram Gopal said that some ‘Tantriks’, along with Shivpal Yadav and Amar Singh have a big role to play in the ongoing feud. “Amar Singh, Shivpal Singh Yadav, outsiders and some tantriks are misguiding Neta Ji,” he said. “Tantriks have got a big role to play in this, these are the people who have never used their brains, they are misguiding Mulayam,” he said while speaking to ABP news. “Real SP had submitted proofs along with the affidavits to Election Commission, sent it to Netaji too but he didn’t receive,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Mulayam Singh had used a firm tone for Chief Minister son Akhilesh Yadav. Mulayam asserted that Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has taken the lead in family feud. Mulayam, while talking to some his supporters in Delhi, said that Akhilesh may have rebelled with him, but he is still his son, Aaj Tak reported.