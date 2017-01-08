Mulayam Singh Yadav admits defeat? Samajwadi Party patriarch says ball in Akhilesh Yadav’s court

Mulayam, while talking to some his supporters in Delhi, said that Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav may have rebelled with him, but he is still his son,

Samajwadi Party Supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday asserted that Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has taken the lead in family feud. Mulayam, while talking to some his supporters in Delhi, said that Akhilesh may have rebelled with him, but he is still his son, Aaj Tak reported. He added that Akhilesh should be left with what he is doing. He said that Akhilesh is his son, and he can’t do much about what’s happening (Ab kya kare, Akhilesh hamara hi ladka hai, maar to denge nahi). As per the report, Mulayam didn’t utter a word against Akhilesh, however he offered a consolation to brother Shivpal Yadav by praising him for work as PWD minister. Mulayam further asked his supporters to campaign for the party. Mulayam reportedly said that there is hardly any time left for the elections and all the workers should campaign for the cycle. Mulayam Singh is scheduled to address a press conference at 6 pm.

He later along with Shivpal arrived in New Delhi, where they are likely to visit Election Commission for staking claim on the party’s ‘cycle’ symbol. Mulayam camp is likely to submit its set of affidavits tomorrow. EC had set the deadline of January 3 for submission of documents for both the sides.

Meanwhile, a Z plus security cover has been given to key party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. has been accorded ‘Z’ category security cover of central paramilitary commandos by the Narendra Modi government due to threat perception following “recent activities”, a development that comes in the backdrop of infighting in SP ahead of UP Assembly polls.

The government has provided security to leader after threats following “recent activities”, a development that comes in the backdrop of infighting in SP ahead of UP Assembly polls. “In view of recent activities, there is perceptible threat (to Singh),” an official was quoted as saying by PTI.