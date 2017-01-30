Mayawati promises to root out drugs menace in Punjab

BSP supremo Mayawati (ANI)

In her first rally in poll-bound Punjab, BSP chief Mayawati today promised creating ‘rozi-roti de sadhan’ (means of livelihood) and curbing the drug menace in the state, if voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Stating that demonic unemployment and menace of drugs were the two outstanding problems of Punjab, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo alleged that the ruling SAD-BJP and opposition Congress were equally responsible for the persisting issues.

Addressing an election rally here, she claimed that her party was quite serious and concerned over these twin problems.

She said her party, if voted to power, would bring all drug addicts out of the menace, root out the illegal business and put the culprits in jail.

“For tackling unemployment, we will create ‘rozi-roti de sadhan’(means of livelihood) by creating jobs in public and private sectors,” Mayawati said.

Taking to task various parties for “trapping electorates” by doling out pre-poll sops in their manifestoes, the BSP chief warned voters not to be taken for a ride by these tall promises as she claimed that “all the manifestoes will be put in cold storage after the polls.”

She asked voters to shun ‘parlobhans’ (temptations), adding that they should neither trust artificially whipped up ‘hava’ (wave) by media for these parties nor sell their votes to them.

“For panacea of ills afflicting Punjab, vote BSP to power,” she asserted.

BSP is trying hard to gain ground in the poll-bound state, especially in the Doaba and Majha regions, which have a sizable population of the Scheduled Castes/Backward Castes.

Commenting on the ticket distribution by BSP for the upcoming state polls, Mayawati said that the party had selected candidates with missionary spirit, who were ‘miari-damdari’ (credible and strong) and committed to party ideology.

The candidate selection was also done after doing ‘social engineering’ by giving tickets to other castes and communities, she emphasized.

Calling for replacing SAD-BJP government with BSP government, she asked voters to punish PM Narendra Modi for “ill-conceived” ‘notebandi’ and the support given to it by SAD, the ally of Modi government.

“BJP, their favourites and capitalists had turned their crores of rupees into white money before demonetisation, while 90 per cent farmers, labourers, poor and middle class were left high and dry,” she alleged.

She said it was painful that the social and economic condition of the poor, SC/ST, OBCs, minorities and other deprived sections of the society had not changed even after several years of independence and implementation of Constitution.

“It was due to communal, casteist and discriminatory approach of the Central as well as state governments, including the one in Punjab, towards dalits and other disadvantaged sections that atrocities on these sections had not stopped,” she said.

She also raked up the suicide of dalit scholar Rohith Vermula. Accusing all major political parties of being chips of the same block, she alleged that both Congress and BJP had hatched conspiracy for stalling promotion quota in Lok Sabha.

Charging BJP and its “remote-control” RSS with always being on a lookout for tinkering with the Constitution and reservation under the garb of reviewing both, she warned that the twin outfits were conspiring to scrap reservation.

“Reservation and promotion quota are being diluted for paving way for their eventual discontinuation. Do not vote for Congress, BJP-SAD and others. They all are hand in gloves,” she charged.

Mayawati attributed poverty, unemployment and price rise to wrong economic policies of Central governments headed by Congress and BJP.

“BSP is the only party that is contesting polls on its own steam with the support of masses and not with the funds of ‘dhanna-seths’ (capitalists),” she said. The BSP chief and former UP CM also underlined the achievements made by her then government in Uttar Pradesh, promising Punjabis to implement UP-model of all-inclusive, egalitarian development in Punjab.

She also mocked the opposition parties who did ‘nataunki’ (drama) of celebrating anniversaries of great dalit leaders with an eye on votes of their followers. “Such ‘nataunkibaz’ also raised memorials for dalit stalwarts and ate meals in the houses of dalits in order to garner their votes,” Mayawati added, warning dalits to be aware of these dramatists.