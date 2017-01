Putting grave allegations of misconduct, BSP supremo called Army’s surgical strike a drama. (Source: ANI)

BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday slammed Narendra Modi government of doing vendetta politics against her party and family members for political gain. Putting grave allegations of misconduct, BSP supremo called Army’s surgical strikes a ‘drama’. She further slammed PM Moid for demonetisation and said that he is yet to announce amount of blackmoney received.